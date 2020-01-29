Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $12,231,711.76 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total value of $12,469,093.52.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24.

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42.

Shares of MA opened at $320.27 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 56,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

