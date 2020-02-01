Mastercard Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.02. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?