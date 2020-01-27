Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MA stock opened at $323.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,211 shares of company stock valued at $64,530,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

