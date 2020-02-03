Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Mastercard’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $315.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock worth $103,218,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund