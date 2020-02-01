Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $362.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $348.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MA. ValuEngine cut Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.52 on Thursday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.02. The company has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total value of $12,351,944.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

