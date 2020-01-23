Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Hits New 52-Week High at $325.36

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $325.36 and last traded at $325.00, with a volume of 1551060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.66.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,549,312,887.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

