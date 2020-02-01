Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $347.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MA. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of MA traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.94. 5,585,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

