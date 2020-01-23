Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $317.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.21.

MA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.98. 4,188,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $326.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.92. The company has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at $30,294,597,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

