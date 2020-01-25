Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $360.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.67. 3,633,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,456. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.44. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total transaction of $2,058,136.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,549,312,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,753 shares of company stock worth $66,588,922. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

