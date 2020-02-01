Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $364.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

NYSE:MA opened at $315.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.02. The company has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 232.7% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

