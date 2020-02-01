Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $380.00 at SunTrust Banks

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.94. 5,585,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.02. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

