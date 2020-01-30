Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $336.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.35.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.46. 3,510,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

