Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.64.

Mastercard stock opened at $323.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $324.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.97 and its 200 day moving average is $282.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,096 shares of company stock worth $56,758,009. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,846,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

