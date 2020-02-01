Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.94. 5,585,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.84. The company has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers