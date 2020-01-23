Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 308,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,642. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $316.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com