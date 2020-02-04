Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Mastercraft Boat to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mastercraft Boat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $331.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

