Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 284,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,311. The company has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 229,098 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 262,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

