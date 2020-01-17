Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.14. 59,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 992,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after buying an additional 87,424 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 140,148 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

