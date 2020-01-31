Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 24,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

MTDR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 246,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

