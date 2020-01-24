Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Nomura cut their target price on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on Match Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. 1,718,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Match Group has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,899,000 after purchasing an additional 233,918 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Match Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

