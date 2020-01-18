Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.39.

MTCH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. 2,506,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. Match Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Match Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,899,000 after acquiring an additional 233,918 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained