Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $91.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds