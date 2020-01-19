Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.29

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $19.00. Materialise shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 8,417 shares traded.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $983.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,878.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $60,632,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Materialise by 5,525.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,032 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 83.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,117,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 963,021 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

