Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.93 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $60,632,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 83.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,117,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,124,000 after purchasing an additional 963,021 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 5,525.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Materialise by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Materialise by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

