Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTLS. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Materialise by 40.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Materialise by 25.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Materialise by 44.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter worth $479,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTLS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 26,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,883.88 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

