Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of MTNB opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

In other Matinas BioPharma news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?