Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 90,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,769. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 127.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Matrix Service by 47.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

