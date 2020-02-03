Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Matson has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Matson stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. Matson has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $572.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matson will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,460 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $175,411.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $551,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATX. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Article: What is Forex?