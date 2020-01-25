Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 2,040,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mattel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mattel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

