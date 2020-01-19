Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $18.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

MAT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Mattel by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mattel by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

