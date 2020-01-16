Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $14.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. 894,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mattel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 25.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

