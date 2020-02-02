Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 3,872 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $224,498.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,030,562.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Uniqure stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 9.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

