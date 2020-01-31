Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:MATW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 562,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,022. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?