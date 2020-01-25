Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. Matthews International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

