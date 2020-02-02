Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:MLP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 18,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $210.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 0.88. Maui Land & Pineapple has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. 15.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.