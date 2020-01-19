Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) announced a dividend on Friday, January 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MIG3 stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.95. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of $37.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.00.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

