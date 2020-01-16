Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Trading Down 6.2%

Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIG1)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.57), 1,669 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.48 ($0.61).

The firm has a market cap of $40.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.96.

Maven Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (LON:MIG1)

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a United-Kingdom based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and Alternative Investment Market/Integrated Services Digital Exchange (AIM/ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments; invests approximately 15% of the Company’s assets by cost in a business at any time, and borrowing approximately 15% of net asset value, if required and only on a selective basis, in pursuit of its investment strategy.

