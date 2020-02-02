Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$7.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$7.25 price objective by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMX. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.62 and a 52 week high of C$5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

