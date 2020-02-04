Maverix Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:MMX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.47. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.30.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.80 million.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

