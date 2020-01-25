Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.83, 75,306 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 78,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.70 million and a P/E ratio of 160.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.31.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

