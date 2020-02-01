Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Mawson Resources Limited (TSE:MAW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 67800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20.

About Mawson Resources (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Resources Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, and copper ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications in Finland.

