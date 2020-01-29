Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will report $435.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.58 million to $454.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $496.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $17.15. 1,113,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,059. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after buying an additional 883,540 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after buying an additional 266,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

