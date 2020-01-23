Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.98

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.98 and last traded at C$27.76, with a volume of 389262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.52.

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

