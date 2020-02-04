Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

BHTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968. The company has a market cap of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. BioHiTech Global has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 176.04% and a negative net margin of 193.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioHiTech Global by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

