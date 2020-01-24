Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.27.

INO traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,401,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,399. The company has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

