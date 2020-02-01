Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

