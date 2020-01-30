Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Maxim Integrated Products has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 41,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,152. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

