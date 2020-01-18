Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells $82,919.25 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

