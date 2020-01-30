Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays cut Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 1,207,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 317,974 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,152. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

