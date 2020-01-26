Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products has set its Q2 guidance at $0.49-0.57 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

